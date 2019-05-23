Bameng Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

8. Bameng is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,075 voters of which 5,093 are male and 5,982 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Bameng, recorded a voter turnout of 83.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.37% and in 2009, 84.99% of Bameng's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kumar Waii of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,859 votes which was 22% of the total votes polled. Kumar Waii polled a total of 8,450 (71.21%) votes.INC's Kumar Waii won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 3364 (42.42%) votes. Kumar Waii polled 7,930 which was 71.21% of the total votes polled.Bameng went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बमेंग (Hindi), বামেং (Bangla), பாமெங் (Tamil), and బమెంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).