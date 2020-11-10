Bamori Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Bamori Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Bamori is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Bamori was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Bamori seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Bamori constituency: Amit Khare Nagwanshi (Ambedkarite Party of India), Mahendra Singh Sisodia (Sanju Bhaiya) (Bharatiya Janata Party), Ramesh Dawar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Manohar Mirota (Adv ) (Communist Party of India), Kanhaiyalal Rameshwar Agrawal (Indian National Congress), Kishan Prajapati (Independent), Girraj Jat (Independent), Ravindra Kumar Shrivastava (Independent), Hemant Singh Kushwah (Independent), Jasvant Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Vanchit Party), Ramnath Baghel (Samajwadi Party), Shishupal Singh Yadav (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.