'Ban Him for 72 Years': Akhilesh Hits Out at PM Modi for Claiming He's in Touch With '40 TMC MLAs'
Citing poll code violations, Akhilesh said that the Prime Minister should be banned from campaigning for 72 years, instead of 72 hours.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
New Delhi: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 40 lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress were in touch with him, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed his speech shameful.
Akhilesh, in a tweet, said that the PM has lost the faith of the masses and is now banking on the 'unethical' claims of defection of 40 MLAs of Bengal.
“Having lost the faith of 125 crore Indians, Modi’s promise has been reduced to the unethical claim of defection of 40 lawmakers from Bengal. This is the black money mentality speaking,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.
Citing poll code violations, Akhilesh said that the Prime Minister should be banned from campaigning for 72 years, instead of 72 hours.
Akhilesh has been using the phrase ‘Vikaas puch raha hai’ in tweets to take jibe at the Prime Minister. Vikas (development) was one of the poll promises of the BJP in 2014 general elections and has been reiterated in its 2019 manifesto.
At a rally in Bengal on Monday, PM Modi said that 40 MLAs from the TMC were in touch with him and would desert the party after BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.
‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है: प्रधान जी का शर्मनाक भाषण सुना क्या? “सवा सौ करोड़” देशवासियों का भरोसा खोकर अब वो बंगाल के 40 विधायकों के तथाकथित दल-बदल के अनैतिक भरोसे तक सिमट गये हैं. ये वो नहीं काले धन की मानसिकता बोल रही है.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 30, 2019
इसके लिए उन पर 72 घंटे नहीं बल्कि 72 साल का बैन लगना चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/H504UdfWGo
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
