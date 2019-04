'Ban Him for 72 Years': Akhilesh Hits Out at PM Modi for Claiming He's in Touch With '40 TMC MLAs'

‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है: प्रधान जी का शर्मनाक भाषण सुना क्या? “सवा सौ करोड़” देशवासियों का भरोसा खोकर अब वो बंगाल के 40 विधायकों के तथाकथित दल-बदल के अनैतिक भरोसे तक सिमट गये हैं. ये वो नहीं काले धन की मानसिकता बोल रही है.



इसके लिए उन पर 72 घंटे नहीं बल्कि 72 साल का बैन लगना चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/H504UdfWGo — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 30, 2019

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 40 lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress were in touch with him, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed his speech shameful.Akhilesh, in a tweet, said that the PM has lost the faith of the masses and is now banking on the 'unethical' claims of defection of 40 MLAs of Bengal.“Having lost the faith of 125 crore Indians, Modi’s promise has been reduced to the unethical claim of defection of 40 lawmakers from Bengal. This is the black money mentality speaking,” Akhilesh said in a tweet.Citing poll code violations, Akhilesh said that the Prime Minister should be banned from campaigning for 72 years, instead of 72 hours.Akhilesh has been using the phrase ‘Vikaas puch raha hai’ in tweets to take jibe at the Prime Minister. Vikas (development) was one of the poll promises of the BJP in 2014 general elections and has been reiterated in its 2019 manifesto.At a rally in Bengal on Monday, PM Modi said that 40 MLAs from the TMC were in touch with him and would desert the party after BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.