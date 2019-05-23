Banaganapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Banaganapalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Aravinda Rani BJP -- -- B.Linganna INC -- -- Putluru Hari Prasad Reddy SP -- -- Gogula Sugunamma RPI -- -- Gopagi Satyamanna AIFB -- -- Malkireddy Aswardha Reddy JSSJP -- -- Datla Sriramulu Yadav TDP -- -- B.C.Janardhan Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Idama Kanti Nadipi Pakkir Reddy BCUF -- -- B.C.Ramanadha Reddy IND -- -- Bandi Brahmananda Reddy IND -- -- K.Ramudu IND -- -- B.Surendranath Reddy IND -- -- G.Subbarayudu YSRCP -- -- Katasani Rami Reddy

140. Banaganapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,33,290 voters of which 1,15,581 are male and 1,17,678 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Banaganapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 82.5%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.91% and in 2009, 75.32% of Banaganapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Janardhana Reddy B C of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,341 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled. Janardhana Reddy B C polled a total of 1,79,559 (38.36%) votes.PRAP's Katasani Rami Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13686 (9.47%) votes. Katasani Rami Reddy polled 1,44,539 which was 38.36% of the total votes polled.Banaganapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बनगानपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బనగానపల్లె (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).