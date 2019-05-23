English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banaskantha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Banaskantha (બનાસકાંઠા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Banaskantha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.21%. The estimated literacy level of Banaskantha is 64.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,02,334 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gadhvi Mukeshkumar Bheiravdanji of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10,301 votes which was 1.59% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banaskantha was: Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,124 men, 7,19,587 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Banaskantha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Banaskantha is: 24.17 72.43
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बनासकांठा, गुजरात (Hindi); বনসকন্ঠ, গুজরাত (Bengali); बनासकांठा, गुजरात (Marathi); બનાસકાંઠા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பனாஸ்காண்டா, குஜராத் (Tamil); బనాస్ కాంట, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಬನಸ್ಕಾಂತ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ബനാസ്കന്ത, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
BJP
Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel
BJP
Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel
LEADING
Banaskantha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Charamta Bharatkumar Khemabhai
GGUP
--
--
Thakor Melaji Madarsinh
IND
--
--
Dr. Chandra Ben
IND
--
--
Jagdishji Parthiji Dharani
IND
--
--
Desai Ishvarbhai Mahadevbhai
IND
--
--
Thakor Swarupji Sardarji
BJP
--
--
Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel
INC
--
--
Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol
IND
--
--
Parmar Chhaganchandraraj Dhanabhai
IND
--
--
Padhiyar Bharatkumar Ishvarlal
IND
--
--
Parsani Ibrahimbhai Pirabhai
IND
--
--
Purohit Shyamaben Naranbhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Madhu Nirupaben
BSP
--
--
Tejabhai Nethibhai Rabari
