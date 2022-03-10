Banda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Prakash Dwivedi of BJP Leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Banda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devnath Yadav (CPI), Dheeraj Prakash (BSP), Prakash Dwivedi (BJP), Manjula Singh (SP), Laxminarayan (INC), Gulab Chandra Kushwaha (BSCP), Ram Prasad Singh (AJPI), Hanuman Das (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.12%, which is 3.16% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prakash Dwivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.235 Banda (बाँदा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Banda is part of Banda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,07,469 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,875 were male and 1,39,588 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Banda in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,52,915 eligible electors, of which 1,67,542 were male,1,36,644 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,085 eligible electors, of which 1,56,788 were male, 1,24,287 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banda in 2017 was 179. In 2012, there were 193 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prakash Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Madhusudan Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 32,828 which was 18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vivek Kumar Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dinesh Chandra Shukla (Lala) of BSP by a margin of 7,602 votes which was 4.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 235 Banda Assembly segment of the 48. Banda Lok Sabha constituency. R.K. Singh Patel of BJP won the Banda Parliament seat defeating Shyama Charan Gupta of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Banda are: Devnath Yadav (CPI), Dheeraj Prakash (BSP), Prakash Dwivedi (BJP), Manjula Singh (SP), Laxminarayan (INC), Gulab Chandra Kushwaha (BSCP), Ram Prasad Singh (AJPI), Hanuman Das (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.96%, while it was 54.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Banda went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.235 Banda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 295. In 2012, there were 274 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.235 Banda comprises of the following areas of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 9 Banda and Banda (Municipal Board and OG) of 1 Banda Tehsil; KCs 3 Khurahand, 5 Bisanda, Bisanda Nagar Panchayat of 3 Atarra Tehsil and KC 4 Girawan of 4 Naraini Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Banda constituency, which are: Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Banda is approximately 546 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Banda is: 25°21’40.3"N 80°24’42.1"E.

