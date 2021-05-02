Bandwan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bandwan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

238. Bandwan (बंडवान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Saraikela-Kharsawan, Purba Singhhum Districts). Bandwan is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,645 eligible electors, of which 1,43,471 were male, 1,41,174 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bandwan in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,56,043 eligible electors, of which 1,30,317 were male, 1,25,726 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,789 eligible electors, of which 1,14,164 were male, 1,09,625 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bandwan in 2016 was 68. In 2011, there were 41.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rajib Lochan Saren of TMC won in this seat by defeating Besra Susanta of CPIM by a margin of 20,307 votes which was 9.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Besra Susanta of CPIM won in this seat defeating Sital Chandra Hembram of INC by a margin of 22,020 votes which was 12.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 238. Bandwan Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bandwan are: Tikaram Hembram (BSP), Parcy Murmu (BJP), Besra Susanta Kumar (CPIM), Rajib Lochan Saren (TMC), Sib Sankar Singh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.16%, while it was 80.52% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 403 polling stations in 238. Bandwan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 332. In 2011 there were 303 polling stations.

EXTENT:

238. Bandwan constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Barabazar, 2. CDB Manbazar-II and 3. CDB Bundwan. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Bandwan is 1072 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bandwan is: 22°57’41.0"N 86°29’15.7"E.

