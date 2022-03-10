Banga Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Sukhwinder Kumar from SAD leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Banga seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Mohan Lal (BJP), Sukhwinder Kumar (SAD), Kuljit Singh (AAP), Tarlochan Singh (INC), Paul Ram (CPI), Krishan Lal (ASPKR), Makhan Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.39%, which is -7.68% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhwinder Kumar of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Banga results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.46 Banga (बंगा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Banga is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 165283 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,047 were male and 85,230 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Banga in 2022 is: 1,065 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,855 eligible electors, of which 81,755 were male,77,246 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,413 eligible electors, of which 72,886 were male, 69,527 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banga in 2017 was 185. In 2012, there were 117 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhwinder Kumar of SAD won in this seat defeating Harjot of AAP by a margin of 1,893 which was 1.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 36.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tarlochan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohan Singh of SAD by a margin of 3,215 votes which was 2.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 46 Banga Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Banga are: Mohan Lal (BJP), Sukhwinder Kumar (SAD), Kuljit Singh (AAP), Tarlochan Singh (INC), Paul Ram (CPI), Krishan Lal (ASPKR), Makhan Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.39%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.07%, while it was 79.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Banga went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.46 Banga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 187. In 2012, there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.46 Banga comprises of the following areas of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab: Panchayats Bakhlaur, Shekhupur, Aur, Garupar, Garhi Ajit Singh of Aur KC; KCs Behram, Jandiala, Banga, Mukandpur, Sahlon and Banga (Municipal Council) of Nawan Shahr Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Banga constituency, which are: Garhshankar, Nawan Shahr, Phillaur, Phagwara, Chabbewal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Banga is approximately 349 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Banga is: 31°10’35.0"N 75°56’52.1"E.

