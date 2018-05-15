GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Bangalore South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M Krishnappa Won

Live election result of 176 Bangalore South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bangalore South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bangalore South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M Krishnappa Won
Live election result of 176 Bangalore South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bangalore South MLA.
Bangalore South (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 5,81,422 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 3,11,427 are male, 2,69,878 female and 103 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 86.66 and the approximate literacy rate is 85%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP M Krishnappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP15246946.01%M Krishnappa
INC12205236.83%R.K.Ramesh
JD(S)3616410.91%R. Prabhakarareddy
NOTA158294.78%Nota
ARVP8230.25%Abhishek.K
IND7350.22%D.K.Shivashankar
IND6440.19%Sreenivasu
IND4790.14%Anbu.R
AIMEP4150.13%Sirajuddin
IND3770.11%M.Krishanappa
RPS3460.10%Chand Bhasha
IND3430.10%R.Rajesh
IND2740.08%Manjunath.K.H
KNDP2070.06%Chethan.V
IND1910.06%Appajigowda

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,162 votes (12.03%) securing 40.76% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 56.03%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 34,135 votes (20.43%) registering 42.57% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.49%.

Check the table below for Bangalore South live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You