Bangarpet Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Bangarpet): Congress Candidate S N Narayanaswamy KM Wins

Live election result of 147 Bangarpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bangarpet MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Live election result of 147 Bangarpet constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bangarpet MLA.
Bangarapet (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,89,238 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,339 are male, 93,741 female and 30 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.19 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%.
Live Status INC S.N.Narayanaswamy K.M Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7087145.18%S.N.Narayanaswamy K.M
JD(S)4930031.43%M.Mallesh Babu
BJP3355521.39%Venkatamuniyappa B.P.
NOTA11270.72%Nota
RPS4040.26%G.Chikkanarayana
IND3540.23%C.Venkateshappa
IND3130.20%K.M Ramakrishnappa
AIMEP3120.20%Srinivasa
IND2990.19%M.Narayanaswamy
IND1690.11%Venkatesh
IND1500.10%R.Rajendra

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,377 votes (20%) securing 50.45% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.07%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,505 votes (6.8%) registering 44.89% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.25%.

Check the table below for Bangarapet live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

