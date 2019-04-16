English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued 'Leave India' Notice, Blacklisted After Campaigning for Trinamool
On Monday, Ferdous campaigned in the Karandighi and Chakulia areas of North Dinajpur, while on Sunday, he participated in road shows at Raiganj and Hemtabad.
Bangladeshi actor Ferdous (Extreme right in white shirt) with Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush campaign for the Trinamool Congress in Raiganj on Sunday.
Loading...
Kolkata: Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed, who courted controversy for campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, has been issued a notice by the Ministry of Home of Affairs directing him to leave the country. The MHA cancelled Ferdous' business visa and blacklisted the actor. The Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO)in Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of the MHA's orders.
"After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national, Ferdous Ahmed, the home ministry has cancelled his business visa and issued him a Leave India notice. He has also been blacklisted. The FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders," a ministry official said.
The development comes hours after a BJP delegation met Election Commission (EC) officials on Tuesday, the second time in two days, over violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Trinamool Congress for roping in Ferdous for campaigning in Raigunj.
Earlier, the MHA had sought a report from the FRRO on Ferdaus campaigning for TMC.
Mamata Banerjee's party, however, had said that there is nothing wrong with Bangaldeshi actors campaigning for the party since they are quite popular in West Bengal as well. "Trinamool did not invite Ferdous. He came for another programme to the area and decided to join the campaign. He is very popular here," the party said on Tuesday.
“Bangladeshi actors are coming here and campaigning to fetch votes from a particular community and that too on a tourist visa. This is a breach of visa rules. These actors should be arrested,” demanded BJP Leader Jay Prakash Majumdar after visiting the Election Commission on Tuesday.
On Monday, Ferdous campaigned in the Karandighi and Chakulia areas of North Dinajpur, while on Sunday, he participated in road shows at Raiganj and Hemtabad along with Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush. Hematabad and Karandighi are situated very close to the Bangladesh border.
On Monday, additional chief electoral officer Sanjay Basu had said that the Bangladeshi actor campaigning for TMC was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Complaining that "no action was taken", the BJP sent a delegation again on Tuesday.
The BJP has also accused the TMC of using the Bangladeshi actor’s image to consolidate its minority votes in the districts of North Bengal. The BJP has accused Basu of working at the behest of the TMC and has written to the EC asking for his transfer.
Meanwhile, another Bangladeshi actor Gazi Abdun Noor was seen campaigning for TMC’s Dum Dum candidate Sougata Roy.
"After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national, Ferdous Ahmed, the home ministry has cancelled his business visa and issued him a Leave India notice. He has also been blacklisted. The FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders," a ministry official said.
The development comes hours after a BJP delegation met Election Commission (EC) officials on Tuesday, the second time in two days, over violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Trinamool Congress for roping in Ferdous for campaigning in Raigunj.
Earlier, the MHA had sought a report from the FRRO on Ferdaus campaigning for TMC.
Mamata Banerjee's party, however, had said that there is nothing wrong with Bangaldeshi actors campaigning for the party since they are quite popular in West Bengal as well. "Trinamool did not invite Ferdous. He came for another programme to the area and decided to join the campaign. He is very popular here," the party said on Tuesday.
“Bangladeshi actors are coming here and campaigning to fetch votes from a particular community and that too on a tourist visa. This is a breach of visa rules. These actors should be arrested,” demanded BJP Leader Jay Prakash Majumdar after visiting the Election Commission on Tuesday.
On Monday, Ferdous campaigned in the Karandighi and Chakulia areas of North Dinajpur, while on Sunday, he participated in road shows at Raiganj and Hemtabad along with Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush. Hematabad and Karandighi are situated very close to the Bangladesh border.
On Monday, additional chief electoral officer Sanjay Basu had said that the Bangladeshi actor campaigning for TMC was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Complaining that "no action was taken", the BJP sent a delegation again on Tuesday.
The BJP has also accused the TMC of using the Bangladeshi actor’s image to consolidate its minority votes in the districts of North Bengal. The BJP has accused Basu of working at the behest of the TMC and has written to the EC asking for his transfer.
Meanwhile, another Bangladeshi actor Gazi Abdun Noor was seen campaigning for TMC’s Dum Dum candidate Sougata Roy.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
- Champions League: Manchester United Dream of Another Comeback at Camp Nou vs Barcelona
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results