GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bangladeshi Migrants Are 'Termites', Will Be Removed From Voters' List, Says Amit Shah

Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens recently published in Assam, he said the BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bangladeshi Migrants Are 'Termites', Will Be Removed From Voters' List, Says Amit Shah
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said Bangladeshi migrants are like termites and each one of them will be struck off the electoral roll.

Referring to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) recently published in Assam, he said the BJP government brought NRC and prima facie identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.

Shah, who was speaking at a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur district's Gangapur, said the BJP government would pick out each and every infiltrator.

The BJP chief was in Rajasthan earlier this month as well as his party and the Congress gear up for the assembly elections by the year-end. “The BJP government in Rajasthan is like the unshakeable 'Angad ka Paon',” he said, referring to a character in Ramayana whose foot even Ravana could not move. “The Congress cannot do any good for the country as that party has neither a leader nor a policy,” he said.

Calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘Rahul Baba’, Shah said while he was demanding an account of the work done by the BJP, the people want him to answer what the four generations of his own family have done.

He said Rajasthan was a ‘Bimaru’ state during the Congress rule but chief minister Vasundhra Raje had worked to bring progress, adding that both the Union and state governments had initiated development projects.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...