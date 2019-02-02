English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangladeshis Illegally Entering West Bengal, Rajnath Singh Alleges in Falakata Rally
Nearly 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state and none of those involved will be spared, the Union minister asserted.
Mamata Banerjee & Rajnath Singh.
Falakata/Mathabhanga: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre will use technology to seal the international borders with Bangladesh in West Bengal and Assam through an integrated border management system.
Alleging that Bangladeshis are illegally entering West Bengal, he said the Centre had sought land from the state government to fence off the border with Bangladesh but is yet to receive it.
"Now, we have decided to use technology to seal the international borders with Bangladesh in the two states using a comprehensive integrated border management system," Singh said at a rally at Falakata in Alipurduar district of north Bengal.
The move will help check infiltration as well as smuggling and other border crimes, ensure the safety and security of the country amid a changing demographic profile of West Bengal, he said.
Coming down heavily on the ruling TMC in the state, he said, "As per records, the maximum violence takes place in West Bengal. Neither Ma, Mati nor Manush (referring to TMC's slogan) are safe under their rule."
Nearly 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state and none of those involved will be spared, the Union minister asserted.
"Political violence should end in West Bengal. And for that to happen, Bengal will have a BJP CM in 2021," he said.
Addressing another rally in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, Singh accused the TMC government of killing democracy and jeopardising the law and order situation in the state.
"The ruling TMC has ruined Sonar Bangla and lowered its image, while democracy is in peril," he said.
"It's surprising that women are not safe in a state which has a woman chief minister. I doubt if police stations in West Bengal are safe and secured," Singh said.
"This government is not ready to take any support from us, they rejected the smart city project and Ayushmaan Bharat scheme," he said.
"The purpose of politics is not only to form a government but also to build a nation," Singh observed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too held rallies in the state Saturday, in Matua-dominated Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district and in Durgapur. He also attacked TMC on its home turf.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results