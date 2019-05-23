English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Banka (बांका) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
27. Banka is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.66%. The estimated literacy level of Banka is 59.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10,144 votes which was 1.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 31.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Digvijay Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 28,716 votes which was 4.40% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 28.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banka was: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,24,924 men, 7,24,490 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Banka Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Banka is: 24.8408 86.8164
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांका, बिहार (Hindi); বাঁকা, বিহার (Bengali); बांका, बिहार (Marathi); બંકા, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாங்கா, பீகார் (Tamil); బాన్కా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬಂಕಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബങ്ക, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
JD(U)
Giridhari Yadav
JD(U)
Giridhari Yadav
LEADING
JD(U)
57044
48.73%
Giridhari Yadav
RJD
30620
26.16%
Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav
IND
14063
12.01%
Putul Kumari
IND
4973
4.25%
Manoj Kumar Sah
IND
2000
1.71%
Pravin Kumar Jha
IND
1461
1.25%
Mritiunjay Roy
BSP
1105
0.94%
Md. Rafique Alam
NOTA
820
0.70%
Nota
IND
809
0.69%
Pramod Singh Weldone
IND
698
0.60%
Md. Mukhtar Alam
JMM
454
0.39%
Rajkishore Prasad Alias Pappu Yadav
IND
443
0.38%
Pawan Thakur
IND
386
0.33%
Amarjeet Kumar
PSP(L)
333
0.28%
Kailash Prasad Singh
BHDP
315
0.27%
Neelu Devi
IND
311
0.27%
Naresh Yadav
IND
279
0.24%
Sanjiv Kumar Kunal
BMF
259
0.22%
Phesal Ansari
IND
248
0.21%
Mp Yadav
IND
233
0.20%
Syed Alamdar Hussain
IND
216
0.18%
Umakant Yadav
