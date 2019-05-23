Banka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Giridhari Yadav JD(U) Giridhari Yadav LEADING

Banka Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 57044 48.73% Giridhari Yadav Leading RJD 30620 26.16% Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav IND 14063 12.01% Putul Kumari IND 4973 4.25% Manoj Kumar Sah IND 2000 1.71% Pravin Kumar Jha IND 1461 1.25% Mritiunjay Roy BSP 1105 0.94% Md. Rafique Alam NOTA 820 0.70% Nota IND 809 0.69% Pramod Singh Weldone IND 698 0.60% Md. Mukhtar Alam JMM 454 0.39% Rajkishore Prasad Alias Pappu Yadav IND 443 0.38% Pawan Thakur IND 386 0.33% Amarjeet Kumar PSP(L) 333 0.28% Kailash Prasad Singh BHDP 315 0.27% Neelu Devi IND 311 0.27% Naresh Yadav IND 279 0.24% Sanjiv Kumar Kunal BMF 259 0.22% Phesal Ansari IND 248 0.21% Mp Yadav IND 233 0.20% Syed Alamdar Hussain IND 216 0.18% Umakant Yadav

27. Banka is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.66%. The estimated literacy level of Banka is 59.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10,144 votes which was 1.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 31.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Digvijay Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 28,716 votes which was 4.40% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 28.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.74% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banka was: Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,24,924 men, 7,24,490 women and 42 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Banka is: 24.8408 86.8164Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांका, बिहार (Hindi); বাঁকা, বিহার (Bengali); बांका, बिहार (Marathi); બંકા, બિહાર (Gujarati); பாங்கா, பீகார் (Tamil); బాన్కా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬಂಕಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബങ്ക, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).