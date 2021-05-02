Bankura Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bankura Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

252. Bankura (बांकुड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bankura is part of 36. Bankura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,109 eligible electors, of which 1,34,988 were male, 1,34,119 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bankura in 2021 is 994.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,44,482 eligible electors, of which 1,23,981 were male, 1,20,500 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,037 eligible electors, of which 1,11,668 were male, 1,03,369 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bankura in 2016 was 633. In 2011, there were 360.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Daripa Shampa of INC won in this seat by defeating Minati Misra of TMC by a margin of 1,029 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kashinath Mishra of TMC won in this seat defeating Pratip Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 29,090 votes which was 16.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 252. Bankura Assembly segment of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bankura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bankura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bankura are: Niladri Sekhar Dana (BJP), Radharani Banerjee (INC), Sadhan Chattaraj (BSP), Sayantika Banerjee (TMC), Lina Ghosh (SUCOIC), Hulu Kshetrapal (BJMP), Baidyanath Kisku (IND), Sk Hasimuddin (IND), Swadesh Mandal (IND), Swapan Kumar Das (IND), Haripada Mahato (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.44%, while it was 80.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 252. Bankura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 303. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

252. Bankura constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bankura-I, 2. Bankura (M). 3. Janbedia, Mankanali and Purandarpur GPs of CDB Bankura-II.. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Bankura is 294 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bankura is: 23°15’15.8"N 87°00’33.8"E.

