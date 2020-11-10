Banmankhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Banmankhi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

. Banmankhi (बनमनखी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Purnia district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purnia. Banmankhi is part of 12. Purnia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.08%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,00,497 eligible electors, of which 1,55,569 were male, 1,44,636 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,039 eligible electors, of which 1,46,954 were male, 1,36,079 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,413 eligible electors, of which 1,22,280 were male, 1,10,133 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banmankhi in 2015 was 103. In 2010, there were 59.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Krishna Kumar Rishi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sanjiv Kumar Paswan of RJD by a margin of 708 votes which was 0.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.82% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Krishna Kumar Rishi of BJP won in this seat defeating of RJD by a margin of 44,890 votes which was 35.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.71% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 59. Banmankhi Assembly segment of Purnia Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Santosh Kumar won the Purnia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Purnia Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Banmankhi are: Upendra Sharma (RJD), Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP), Umesh Rishi (JDR), Kumar Ji (LSPL), Krishna Kumari (PP), Dipnarayan Rishidev (RSSD), Nityanand Paswan (SMP), Ramsewak Rishideo (AKP), Sanjiv Kumar Paswan (JAPL), Subhash Chandra Paswan (SHS), Gujay Rishidew (IND), Chandan Bharti (IND), Shyam Deo Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.71%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.27%, while it was 54.44% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 301 polling stations in 59. Banmankhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 249. In 2010 there were 232 polling stations.

Extent:

59. Banmankhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Purnia district of Bihar: Community Development Block Banmankhi; Gram Panchayats Aurahi, Barhara Kothi, Dibara Dhani, Gouripur, Latraha, Mulkiya, Nipania, Rustampur, Sukhsena East, Sukhsena West and Matihani of Barhara Kothi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Purnia.

Banmankhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Banmankhi is 469.82 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Banmankhi is: 25°51'43.2"N 87°06'50.0"E.

