Banned Outfit KLO's Chief Calls Mamata an 'Outsider' in Video Released Day Before CM's Visit to North Bengal

Kamtapur Liberation Organisation’s (KLO) chief Jiban Singha has reportedly called Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an “outsider” and demanded a separate state for Kamtapur. Singha, leader of the banned separatist outfit, made these remarks in a video released a day ahead of Mamata’s visit to north Bengal.

News18 has not verified the authenticity of the video clip.

Singha reportedly said, “We don’t believe in development by Mamata. Koch Kamtapuri people will develop on their own. People will rise and we want Kamtapur as a separate state. Remove this outsider Bengal government from here.” This comes a day before Mamata visits Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

The KLO became active in the 90’s when Jiban, along with some Koch youths, formed the outfit, which also used to receive support from the United Liberation Front of Asom.

Currently, according to sources, a lot of them have surrendered but Jiban Singha is said to be in hiding in the jungles of Myanmar since sometime around 2003 when there was flush out by army in North Bengal.

Intelligence sources say though they don’t have much strength but they are constantly trying to revive their organisation. Jiban releases videos from time to time with remarks against the government.

Sources in the police say that although the group’s strength is low, the police force is ready to act and face all eventualities.

Mamata will visit north Bengal for a three days to attend events lined up in Alipurduar district. On Tuesday, she will attend a public meeting of Trinamul workers at Parade Ground in Alipurduar town and the next day (Wednesday) be present at a mass marriage of tribal couples at a venue in Kalchini block of the district. It is said that in 2019, people of the Adivasi, SC, ST communities of north Bengal voted for BJP.

The BJP has been trying to woo voters ahead of the panchayat elections next year. Meanwhile, Mamata too is determined to perform well in north Bengal.

