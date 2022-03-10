Bansdih Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Bansdih seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Swami Nath Sahani (IND), Vinod Kumar Verma (IND), Pramod Paswan (IND), Ketakee Singh (BJP), Puneet (INC), Manti (BSP), Ram Govind (SP), Lakshman (CPI), Ajay Shankar (VIP), Dayashanker Verma (JAP), Mamata (SJASP), Sushant (AAP), Sangram Singh Tomar (LJPRV).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.24%, which is -1.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Govind Chaudheri of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.362 Bansdih (बांसडीह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Bansdih is part of Salempur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,82,786 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,09,874 were male and 1,72,902 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bansdih in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,97,525 eligible electors, of which 2,09,471 were male,1,75,937 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,59,415 eligible electors, of which 1,99,438 were male, 1,59,968 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bansdih in 2017 was 1,286. In 2012, there were 1,037 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Govind Chaudheri of SP won in this seat defeating Ketakee Singh of IND by a margin of 1,687 which was 0.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 24.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Govind of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ketakee of BJP by a margin of 22,877 votes which was 11.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 362 Bansdih Assembly segment of the 71. Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Virendra Singh of BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat defeating Sanatan Pandey of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bansdih are: Swami Nath Sahani (IND), Vinod Kumar Verma (IND), Pramod Paswan (IND), Ketakee Singh (BJP), Puneet (INC), Manti (BSP), Ram Govind (SP), Lakshman (CPI), Ajay Shankar (VIP), Dayashanker Verma (JAP), Mamata (SJASP), Sushant (AAP), Sangram Singh Tomar (LJPRV).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.48%, while it was 53.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bansdih went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.362 Bansdih Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 392. In 2012, there were 381 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.362 Bansdih comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Bansdih Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bansdih constituency, which are: Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bairia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Siwan district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Bansdih is approximately 444 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bansdih is: 25°52’51.2"N 84°14’54.2"E.

