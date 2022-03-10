Bansgaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 10 A.M.

Live election results updates of Bansgaon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Poonam (INC), Ramnayan Azad (BSP), Dr. Vimlesh Paswan (BJP), Dr. Sanjay Kumar (SP), Murli (RWPOI), Roodal (JAP), Lalvachan (AAP), Vijay Paswan (VIP), Shrvan Kumar Nirala (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 49.26%, which is 1.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vimlesh Paswan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.327 Bansgaon (बांसगांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Bansgaon is part of Bansgaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,58,765 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,284 were male and 1,65,459 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bansgaon in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,07,843 eligible electors, of which 2,06,974 were male,1,63,793 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,600 eligible electors, of which 1,85,087 were male, 1,43,502 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bansgaon in 2017 was 311. In 2012, there were 246 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vimlesh Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating Dharmendra Kumar of BSP by a margin of 22,873 which was 12.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Vijay Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sharda Devi of SP by a margin of 8,346 votes which was 5.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 35.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 327 Bansgaon Assembly segment of the 67. Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Kamlesh Paswan of BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat defeating Sadal Prasad of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bansgaon are: Poonam (INC), Ramnayan Azad (BSP), Dr. Vimlesh Paswan (BJP), Dr. Sanjay Kumar (SP), Murli (RWPOI), Roodal (JAP), Lalvachan (AAP), Vijay Paswan (VIP), Shrvan Kumar Nirala (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 48.23%, while it was 45.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bansgaon went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.327 Bansgaon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 411. In 2012, there were 406 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.327 Bansgaon comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Bansgaon Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bansgaon constituency, which are: Gorakhpur Rural, Chauri-Chaura, Rudrapur, Chillupar, Sahajanwa, Khajani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bansgaon is approximately 371 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bansgaon is: 26°29’34.8"N 83°24’59.8"E.

