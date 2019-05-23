Bansgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

67. Bansgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.34%. The estimated literacy level of Bansgaon is 69.52%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1727798 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamlesh Paswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,89,516 votes which was 21.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kamlesh Paswan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 52,787 votes which was 8.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 34.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 49.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bansgaon was: Kamlesh Paswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,80,235 men, 7,79,762 women and 93 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bansgaon is: 26.5403 83.2939Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বংশগাঁও, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંસગાવ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பன்ஸ்கவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాన్స్ గావ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಸ್​ಗೌನ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബാനസ്ഗാവോൻ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).