Bansi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Serveshwer Tripathi (IND), Fakhruddin (IND), Kiran Shukla (INC), Jai Pratap Singh (BJP), Naveen (SP), Radheshyam (BSP), Dinesh (BEP), Pradeep Kumar (AAP), Roonamati (ASAPA), Shakuntala (SDU), Saimuhammad (AIMIM), Hari Shankar (BMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 49.48%, which is -1.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jai Pratap Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bansi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.304 Bansi (बांसी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Bansi is part of Domariyaganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,74,779 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,298 were male and 1,73,469 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bansi in 2019 was: 862 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,95,078 eligible electors, of which 1,97,138 were male,1,66,232 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,22,865 eligible electors, of which 1,77,654 were male, 1,45,211 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bansi in 2017 was 6. In 2012, there were 38 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jai Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Lal Ji of SP by a margin of 18,942 which was 10.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jai Pratap Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lal Ji of SP by a margin of 2,894 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 304 Bansi Assembly segment of the 60. Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency. Jagdambika Pal of BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat defeating Aftab Alam of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bansi are: Serveshwer Tripathi (IND), Fakhruddin (IND), Kiran Shukla (INC), Jai Pratap Singh (BJP), Naveen (SP), Radheshyam (BSP), Dinesh (BEP), Pradeep Kumar (AAP), Roonamati (ASAPA), Shakuntala (SDU), Saimuhammad (AIMIM), Hari Shankar (BMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 50.94%, while it was 52.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bansi went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.304 Bansi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 389. In 2012, there were 362 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.304 Bansi comprises of the following areas of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Chetiya, 3 Sadar, 4 Kheserha, 5 Tilauli, and Bansi Nagar Panchayat of 3 Bansi Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bansi constituency, which are: Shohratgarh, Itwa, Doomariyaganj, Rudhauli, Menhdawal, Caimpiyarganj, Pharenda, Kapilvastu,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bansi is approximately 435 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bansi is: 27°09’48.6"N 82°58’24.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bansi results.

