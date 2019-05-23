Banswara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Banswara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Nitesh Damor NOTA -- -- Nota BTP -- -- Kantilal Roat BSP -- -- Bapulal INC -- -- Tarachand Bhagora BJP -- -- Kanakmal Katara

20. Banswara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 75.91%. The estimated literacy level of Banswara is 57.11%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manshankar Ninama of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 91,916 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Tarachand Bhagora of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,99,418 votes which was 25.90% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.8% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banswara was: Manshankar Ninama (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,66,441 men, 8,31,800 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Banswara is: 23.5 74.3333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांसवाड़ा, राजस्थान (Hindi); বানসওয়ারা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); बांसवाडा, राजस्थान (Marathi); બંસવારા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பான்ஸ்வாரா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); బాన్స్ వాడా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಸ್ವಾರ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ബൻസ്വാര, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam)