Bapatla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bapatla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Shaik Karimulla INC -- -- Mohammad Mohiddin Baig NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Kona Raghupathi HMRD -- -- Chukka Walter PSHP -- -- Badugu Vijaya Bharath ILP(A) -- -- Yenumala Bhaskararao PPOI -- -- Marisetty Venkatasiva Nageswararao AIPP -- -- Baburao Tumati IND -- -- V. L. Srinivasa Reddy IND -- -- Vemavarapu Vijaya Kumar IND -- -- V. Tulasi Rao IND -- -- Katta Rubenu JSP -- -- Lakshmi Narasimha Ikkurthi IND -- -- N. Prakasarao IND -- -- Pulugu. Madhu Sudhana Reddy IND -- -- Mallisetty Prasannalatha IND -- -- Bhargava Reddy Doma (Bhargava Indian) IND -- -- Pulugu. Suseela TDP -- -- Annam Satish Prabhakar

92. Bapatla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,83,917 voters of which 89,921 are male and 93,988 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bapatla, recorded a voter turnout of 82.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.82% and in 2009, 75.79% of Bapatla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kona Raghupathi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,813 votes which was 4.1% of the total votes polled. Kona Raghupathi polled a total of 1,41,808 (30.51%) votes.INC's Gade Venkata Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1363 (1.11%) votes. Gade Venkata Reddy polled 1,22,771 which was 30.51% of the total votes polled.Bapatla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बापट्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బాపట్ల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).