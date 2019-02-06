LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bar Council to Urge Lawyers and Kin to Vote Against BJP If Welfare Demands Are Not Met

The top lawyers' body has now decided to bring out nationwide rallies across India on February 12 demanding the implementation of demands.

Debayan Roy | News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bar Council to Urge Lawyers and Kin to Vote Against BJP If Welfare Demands Are Not Met
File photo of Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra
Loading...
New Delhi: The Bar Council of India, after waiting “endlessly” for the past five years since the Narendra Modi-led government was elected, has decided to take to the streets to demand better facilities for advocates and has also threatened the government to either meet the demands or bear the wrath of lawyers in the upcoming elections.

It was a congregation of 15,000 lawyers and judges held on March 1, 2014, that BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra hinged on as he stated that "promises made by Narendra Modi as the then CM of Gujarat seeking votes for 2014 elections have remain unfulfilled."

The BCI has now decided to bring out nationwide rallies of lawyers across India on February 12 in full dress demanding the implementation of demands.

"Lawyers all over India are struggling for proper facilities to conduct their profession. While the judges have AC rooms and digital libraries, the lawyers have to sit under trees or arrange for plastic shades. Even proper urinal facilities and libraries are a distant dream in many district and high courts,” said the BCI Chairman.

The chairman headed a joint council meeting on February 2 in New Delhi and has now decided that if the government turns a deaf ear to the issues of lawyers, then it's the votes that the government will lose.

"We have decided to urge all lawyers, their families, our clients and para legal force to refrain from voting for the BJP. Even a lawyer in a village has a lot of intellectual clout. He has the power to make an entire village vote against the saffron party. The votes would run into crores that the BJP can lose," said Mishra.

The BCI chairman said there are almost 17 lakh lawyers listed under the BCI itself.

"We kept on writing letters but all of that has been pushed to cold storage. You work for farmers, labourers and that's good. But what about us, who are sitting on roads under tree shades without access to latest libraries. Then it's us who are blamed for not delivering," said another BCI member.

The primary demands of BCI is insurance covers of up to Rs 20 lakh for lawyers and their families, mediclaim facilities, stipends for needy new entrants at the bar for a minimum Rs 10,000 per month, a scheme for old and indigent advocates, passage of the advocate protection act and infrastructural upgrade.

The chairman also stated that in case of the untimely death of an advocate below 65 years of age, the government should grant the family a sum of Rs 50 lakh.

The resolutions will be addressed to the Prime Minister and it will be handed over to the local collector with copies to Member of Parliament, district judges, state bar councils and the Bar Council of India



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram