Barachatti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Barachatti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Barachatti (बाराचट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Barachatti is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,99,759 eligible electors, of which 1,54,127 were male, 1,45,443 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,142 eligible electors, of which 1,43,421 were male, 1,33,701 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,439 eligible electors, of which 1,18,400 were male, 1,06,039 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barachatti in 2015 was 76. In 2010, there were 40.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Samta Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Sudha Devi of LJP by a margin of 19,126 votes which was 12.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.42% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jyoti Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Samta Devi of RJD by a margin of 23,746 votes which was 20.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.18% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 228. Barachatti Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barachatti are: Ajay Paswan (RLSP), Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD), Suresh Paswan (NCP), Hari Manjhi (BJP), Kailash Bhuiyan (AKP), Dilip Kumar Choudhary (RJJP), Bindu Vikash Atal (JGJP), Bed Prakash (PPID), Mahaveer Manjhi (BINP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDR), Vijay Paswan (SKBP), Sanjay Kumar Choudhary (BLD), Satyendra Kumar (MSP), Om Prakash Paswan (IND), Pramila Kumari (IND), Ravindra Rajwanshi (IND), Sima Kumari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.38%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.34%, while it was 51.1% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 228. Barachatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 303. In 2010 there were 277 polling stations.

Extent:

228. Barachatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Mohanpur and Barachatti; Gram Panchayats Nawan, Kurmawan, Itra, Jhikatiya, Mora Mardana, Bara, Atiya, Shekhwara, Parariya and Ilra of Bodh Gaya Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Barachatti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Barachatti is 754.99 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barachatti is: 24°32'07.4"N 85°02'26.5"E.

