Barama Candidate List: Key Contests in Barama Assembly Constituency of Assam

Barama Assembly constituency in Baksa district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Barama seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Maneswar Brahma of BOPF won from this seat beating Rekha Rani Das Boro of IND by a margin of 9,796 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Maneswar Brahma of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Rekha Rani Dasboro of AGP by a margin of 18,319 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency BOPF was ahead in the Barama Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barama (ST) constituency are: Bhupen Boro of UPPL, Prabin Boro of BPF