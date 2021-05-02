Barama Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barama Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

62. Barama (बरमा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Baksa district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Barama is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,68,799 eligible electors, of which 85,607 were male, 83,191 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barama in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,45,645 eligible electors, of which 76,379 were male, 69,266 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,33,643 eligible electors, of which 69,433 were male, 64,210 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barama in 2016 was 334. In 2011, there were 282.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Maneswar Brahma of BPF won in this seat by defeating Rekha Rani Das Boro of IND by a margin of 9,796 votes which was 8.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 37.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Maneswar Brahma of BPF won in this seat defeating Rekha Rani Dasboro of AGP by a margin of 18,319 votes which was 17.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 41.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BPF got the most votes in 62. Barama Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barama are: Prabeen Baro (BPF), Bhupen Baro (UPPL), Sarojani Basumatary (VPI), Sri Naba Kumar Sarania (IND), Pradip Kumar Baro (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.05%, while it was 77.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 62. Barama constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 187. In 2011 there were 187 polling stations.

EXTENT:

62. Barama constituency comprises of the following areas of Baksa district of Assam: Barama thana (excluding Tihu, Uttar Baska and Dakshin Baska mouzas) in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Baksa.

The total area covered by Barama is 365 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barama is: 26°38’57.5"N 91°25’11.3"E.

