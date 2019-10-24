Baramati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बारामती): Ajit Aanantrao Pawar of NCP leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

201. Baramati (बारामती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,42,010 eligible electors, of which 1,77,189 were male, 1,64,817 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 618 service voters had also registered to vote.

Baramati Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 97531 85.40% Ajit Aanantrao Pawar LEADING BJP 12600 11.03% Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar VBA 1427 1.25% Gophane Avinash Shahaji NOTA 788 0.69% Nota BSP 736 0.64% Ashok Ajinath Mane IND 513 0.45% Madhukar Kalu More IND 151 0.13% Rahul Balaso Thorat IND 139 0.12% Bapu Kondiba Bhise RJKP 138 0.12% Vinod Vasant Chandgude IND 97 0.08% Agawane Sachin Shankar IND 88 0.08% Dada Eknath Thorat

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,993 eligible electors, of which 1,62,837 were male, 1,47,155 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 618 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,90,528.

Baramati has an elector sex ratio of 930.18.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 89791 votes which was 39.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 65.92% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 102797 votes which was 54.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 68.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 201. Baramati Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.06%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.69%, while it was 64.82 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 363 polling stations in 201. Baramati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 352.

Extent: 201. Baramati constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Baramati Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baramati is: 18.2033 74.4595.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baramati results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.