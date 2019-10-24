Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Baramati Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बारामती): Ajit Aanantrao Pawar of NCP leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Baramati (बारामती) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Baramati (बारामती) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
201. Baramati (बारामती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,42,010 eligible electors, of which 1,77,189 were male, 1,64,817 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 618 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,09,993 eligible electors, of which 1,62,837 were male, 1,47,155 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 618 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,90,528.
Baramati has an elector sex ratio of 930.18.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 89791 votes which was 39.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 65.92% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 102797 votes which was 54.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 68.25% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 201. Baramati Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.
Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.06%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.69%, while it was 64.82 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.63%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 363 polling stations in 201. Baramati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 352.
Extent: 201. Baramati constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Baramati Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baramati is: 18.2033 74.4595.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baramati results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz