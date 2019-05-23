Baramati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Baramati Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BPSP -- -- Dashrath Nana Raut NCP -- -- Supriya Sule BSP -- -- Adv.Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv VBA -- -- Padalkar Navnath JAP -- -- Yuvraj Bhujbal IND -- -- Alankruta Abhijeet Awade-Bichkule BMP -- -- Sanjay Shinde HJP -- -- Savita Bhimrao Kadale NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Urf Hemant Patil IND -- -- Deepak Shantaram Watvisave IND -- -- Adv. Girish Madan Patil IND -- -- Ulhas (Nanasaheb) Mugutrao Chormale IND -- -- Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol IND -- -- Vijaynath Ramchandra Chandere IND -- -- Sureshdada Baburao Veer IND -- -- Shivaji (Nana) Rambhau Nandkhile IND -- -- Vishvanath Sitaram Gargade BJP -- -- Kanchan Rahul Kool

35. Baramati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.04%. The estimated literacy level of Baramati is 82.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Supriya Sule of NCP won in this seat by defeating the RHSP candidate by a margin of 69,719 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Supriya Sule of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,36,831 votes which was 45.80% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 66.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baramati was: Supriya Sule (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,395 men, 8,53,153 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Baramati is: 18.1479 74.5734Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বারামতি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બારામતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பராமதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బారామతీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬಾರಮತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബരമതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)