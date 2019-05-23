English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baramati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Baramati (बारामती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Baramati (बारामती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
35. Baramati is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.04%. The estimated literacy level of Baramati is 82.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Supriya Sule of NCP won in this seat by defeating the RHSP candidate by a margin of 69,719 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Supriya Sule of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,36,831 votes which was 45.80% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 66.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.15% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baramati was: Supriya Sule (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,395 men, 8,53,153 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baramati Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Baramati is: 18.1479 74.5734
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বারামতি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બારામતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பராமதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బారామతీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬಾರಮತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബരമതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Supriya Sule of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,36,831 votes which was 45.80% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 66.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
Baramati Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPSP
--
--
Dashrath Nana Raut
NCP
--
--
Supriya Sule
BSP
--
--
Adv.Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv
VBA
--
--
Padalkar Navnath
JAP
--
--
Yuvraj Bhujbal
IND
--
--
Alankruta Abhijeet Awade-Bichkule
BMP
--
--
Sanjay Shinde
HJP
--
--
Savita Bhimrao Kadale
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Urf Hemant Patil
IND
--
--
Deepak Shantaram Watvisave
IND
--
--
Adv. Girish Madan Patil
IND
--
--
Ulhas (Nanasaheb) Mugutrao Chormale
IND
--
--
Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol
IND
--
--
Vijaynath Ramchandra Chandere
IND
--
--
Sureshdada Baburao Veer
IND
--
--
Shivaji (Nana) Rambhau Nandkhile
IND
--
--
Vishvanath Sitaram Gargade
BJP
--
--
Kanchan Rahul Kool
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.15% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Baramati was: Supriya Sule (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,395 men, 8,53,153 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baramati Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Baramati is: 18.1479 74.5734
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); বারামতি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); बारामती, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); બારામતી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பராமதி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); బారామతీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಬಾರಮತಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ബരമതി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results