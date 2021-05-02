Baranagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baranagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

113. Baranagar (बारानगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baranagar is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,17,655 eligible electors, of which 1,06,982 were male, 1,10,668 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baranagar in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,03,781 eligible electors, of which 1,01,343 were male, 1,02,437 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,723 eligible electors, of which 95,807 were male, 90,916 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baranagar in 2016 was 111. In 2011, there were 76.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tapas Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sukumar Ghosh of RSP by a margin of 16,100 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tapas Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Sukumar Ghosh of RSP by a margin of 36,828 votes which was 24.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 113. Baranagar Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baranagar are: Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay (INC), Tapas Roy (TMC), Parno Mittra (BJP), Surajit Ghosh (NRPOI), Shyamal Chandra Karmakar (IND), Subrata De (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.01%, while it was 79.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 113. Baranagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

113. Baranagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Baranagar (M) and 2. Ward Nos.17 to 20 of Kamarhati (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Baranagar is 11 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baranagar is: 22°38’36.2"N 88°22’34.0"E.

