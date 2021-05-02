Barasat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barasat Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

119. Barasat (बारासात), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Barasat is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,79,300 eligible electors, of which 1,39,577 were male, 1,39,710 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barasat in 2021 is 1001.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,132 eligible electors, of which 1,24,677 were male, 1,23,451 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,206 eligible electors, of which 1,07,949 were male, 1,03,258 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barasat in 2016 was 410. In 2011, there were 296.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chattopadhyay Sanjib of AIFB by a margin of 24,999 votes which was 12.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of TMC won in this seat defeating Sanjib Chattopadhaya of AIFB by a margin of 40,211 votes which was 22.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 58.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 119. Barasat Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Barasat are: Chiranjeet Chakrabarti (TMC), Sankar Chatterjee (BJP), Sanjib Chattopadhyay (AIFB), Sunil Chandra Roy (BSP), Kshama Debnath (Panda) (SUCOIC), Mohan Lal Adhikari (AMB), Sudarshan Das (JSP), Amit Kumar Chakraborty (IND), Tarun Dhar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.09%, while it was 84.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 383 polling stations in 119. Barasat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

119. Barasat constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Barasat (M) and 2. Chhoto Jagulia GPs of CDB Barasat-I. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Barasat is 32 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barasat is: 22°42’45.4"N 88°30’06.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Barasat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here