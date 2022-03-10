Barauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Thakur Jaiveer Singh of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Barauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devender Kumar Verma (IND), Narendra Kumar Sharma (BSP), Thakur Jaiveer Singh (BJP), Gaurang Dev (INC), Pramod Gaur (RLD), Shakir Ali (AIMIM), Sunita (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.14%, which is -2.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shri Dalveer Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.72 Barauli (बरौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Barauli is part of Aligarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 362522 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,418 were male and 1,69,073 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barauli in 2019 was: 874 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,87,874 eligible electors, of which 1,90,496 were male,1,66,211 female and 37 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,350 eligible electors, of which 1,70,179 were male, 1,37,140 female and 31 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barauli in 2017 was 123. In 2012, there were 385 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shri Dalveer Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Thakur Jaivir Singh of BSP by a margin of 38,763 which was 16.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dalveer Singh of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakur Jayveer Singh of BSP by a margin of 12,023 votes which was 5.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 39.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 72 Barauli Assembly segment of the 15. Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency. Satish Kumar Gautam of BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat defeating Dr. Ajeet Baliyan of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Barauli are: Devender Kumar Verma (IND), Narendra Kumar Sharma (BSP), Thakur Jaiveer Singh (BJP), Gaurang Dev (INC), Pramod Gaur (RLD), Shakir Ali (AIMIM), Sunita (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.14%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.91%, while it was 66.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barauli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.72 Barauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 392. In 2012, there were 352 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.72 Barauli comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Barauli, 2 Gabhana, Panchayats 33 Kinhua, 34 Darau Chandpur, 35 Amritpur Bakhtpur and 39 Bhojpur Gaiyanpur of 3 Chandaus KC of 2 Gabhana Tehsil; Panchayats 30 Harduaganj, 31 Ukhlana, 32 Baraotha, 33 Sapera Bhanpur, 34 Talibnagar, 36 Devsani, 37 Mahrawal, 38 Ramgarh Panjupur, 39 Godha, 40 Jawan Sikanderpur, 41 Baharampur, 42 Maimri, 43 Kanora, 44 Chhalesar, 45 Satha, 46 Nagaula, 47 Barheti, 48 Rathgawan, 49 Kastli Basya of 3 Morthal KC, Panchayats 23 Baranadi, 27 Chhidawali, 28 Azamabad Machhua, 29 Kalai of 2 Jalali KC, Harduaganj Nagar Panchayat and Qasimpur (Census Town) of 4 Koil Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Barauli constituency, which are: Khair, Khurja, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Chharra, Aligarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Barauli is approximately 681 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barauli is: 28°00’31.0"N 78°04’38.6"E.

