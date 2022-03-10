Baraut Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD Leading

Live election results updates of Baraut seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Krishan Pal Malik (BJP), Sudhir (AAP), Jaiveer (RLD), Rahul Kumar (INC), Renu Bala (IND), Ankit Shamar (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.58%, which is 1.29% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Baraut results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.51 Baraut (बरौत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Baraut is part of Baghpat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.01%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 330305 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,797 were male and 1,46,494 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baraut in 2019 was: 797 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,96,486 eligible electors, of which 1,61,925 were male,1,26,114 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,139 eligible electors, of which 1,45,496 were male, 1,05,632 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baraut in 2017 was 729. In 2012, there were 1,242 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Krishanpal Malik Urf Krishanpal Malik of BJP won in this seat defeating Sahab Singh of RLD by a margin of 26,486 which was 14.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Lokesh Dixit of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashwani Kumar of RLD by a margin of 5,676 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 39.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51 Baraut Assembly segment of the 11. Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Baraut are: Krishan Pal Malik (BJP), Sudhir (AAP), Jaiveer (RLD), Rahul Kumar (INC), Renu Bala (IND), Ankit Shamar (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.29%, while it was 58.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baraut went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.51 Baraut Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 288. In 2012, there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.51 Baraut comprises of the following areas of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 1 Kheri Pradhan, 2 Kotana, 3 Luhari, 4 Loyan, 5 Malakpur, 6 Shahpur Badoli, 7 Sadiqpur Sinoli, 9 Badawad, 10 Sadatpur Jonmana, 11 Bam, 12 Badaka, 13 Wazidpur, 14 Mahawatpur, 15 Jiwana, 16 Bawali, 19 Bijrol, 20 Johari, 21 Hilwari, 23 Jagos of 1 Baraut KC and Baraut Municipal Board of 1 Baraut Tehsil; Panchayats 5 Bali, 6 Meetli, 7 Niwara, 8 Sisana, 9 Gyasri Urf Gandhi, 10 Saroorpur Kalan, 11 Fatehpur Putthi, 12 Dhanaura Silvernagar, 13 Bichpari, 14 Budhera, 15 Naithla, 16 Sultanpur Hatana, 17 Faizpur Ninana, 18 Goripur Jawahar Nagar, 19 Sujara, 20 Tayodi and 21 Khera Islampur of 1 Baghpat KC of 2 Baghpat Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Baraut constituency, which are: Chhaprauli, Baghpat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sonipat district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Baraut is approximately 361 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baraut is: 29°03’32.4"N 77°15’24.8"E.

