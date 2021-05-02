Barbani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barbani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

283. Barbani (बारबानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Jamtara, Dhanbad Districts). Barbani is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,25,460 eligible electors, of which 1,14,556 were male, 1,10,900 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barbani in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,828 eligible electors, of which 1,07,560 were male, 99,267 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,113 eligible electors, of which 98,373 were male, 86,740 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barbani in 2016 was 209. In 2011, there were 120.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bidhan Upadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shipra Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 24,049 votes which was 14.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bidhan Upadhyay of TMC won in this seat defeating Abhas Raychoudhuri of CPIM by a margin of 20,577 votes which was 13.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 283. Barbani Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Barbani are: Arijit Roy (BJP), Bidhan Upadhyay (TMC), Ranendra Nath Bagchi (INC), Debshwar Besra (SUCOIC), Sanjay Majhi (BJMP), Paban Nunia (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.53%, while it was 80.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 283. Barbani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

283. Barbani constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Barabani and 2. CDB Salanpur. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Barbani is 273 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barbani is: 23°47’44.9"N 86°56’42.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Barbani results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here