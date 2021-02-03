Barbed Wire Fencing Should be For Terrorists: BSP Chief Mayawati Takes on Centre

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday took potshots at the Centre for multiple layers of barricading and putting up barbed wires and nails at Delhi borders to keep farmers from entering the National Capital.

The four-time chief minister said it will be better if the government puts up barricades for the terrorists on the country's borders. She also demanded the Centre to withdraw the three agricultural laws and end the farmer agitation that had continued well beyond two months.

“Due to the government's attitude towards the protesting farmers on the demand of withdrawal of three agricultural laws, especially on the borders of Delhi, the important issues of urgent work and public interest in the budget session of Parliament is being affected from day one. The Center should normalize the situation by fulfilling the demand of farmers,” Mayawati tweeted on Wednesday.

In a separate tweet, the BSP chief said, “Also, the tremendous barricades of barbed wire and nails etc have been done on the borders of Delhi to create panic among millions of protesting farmers, which is not appropriate. It would be better if such arrangements were made for terrorists on the borders of the country.”

BSP has been opposing the newly introduced farm laws and making demands to withdraw them. In a strong stand against the government on the issue of farmers’ unrest over the three farm laws, BSP had boycotted the President’s address in Parliament ahead of the Budget session.

Mayawati had said the party boycotted the address due to the government’s indecisive attitude and refusal to take back the three controversial farm laws. She also termed the President’s address as “highly disappointing" for the farmers.

Claiming that the farmer leaders were innocent and were not involved in the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, Mayawati had warned the Centre against making them scapegoats.