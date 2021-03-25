Barchalla Candidate List: Key Contests in Barchalla Assembly Constituency of Assam

Barchalla Assembly constituency in Tezpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Barchalla seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ganesh Kumar Limbu of BJP won from this seat beating Tanka Bahadur Rai of INC by a margin of 23,682 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Tanka Bahadur Rai of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ratul Kumar Nath of AGP by a margin of 17,574 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Barchalla Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barchalla constituency are: Ganesh Kumar Limbu of BJP, Ram Prasad Sarma of CONG, Upen Raj Nath of AJP