Barchalla Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barchalla Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

72. Barchalla (बरछल्ला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sonitpur district of Assam. It shares a border with . Barchalla is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,73,433 eligible electors, of which 88,869 were male, 84,560 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barchalla in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,44,222 eligible electors, of which 76,151 were male, 68,071 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,32,121 eligible electors, of which 69,063 were male, 63,058 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barchalla in 2016 was 639. In 2011, there were 470.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ganesh Kumar Limbu of BJP won in this seat by defeating Tanka Bahadur Rai of INC by a margin of 23,682 votes which was 19.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tanka Bahadur Rai of INC won in this seat defeating Ratul Kumar Nath of AGP by a margin of 17,574 votes which was 17.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 72. Barchalla Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barchalla are: Ganesh Kumar Limbu (BJP), Ram Prasad Sharma (INC), Upen Raj Nath (AJP), Hemanta Kumar Adhikary (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.08%, while it was 74.62% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 72. Barchalla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 196. In 2011 there were 192 polling stations.

EXTENT:

72. Barchalla constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonitpur district of Assam: Barchalla and Borgaon mouzas in Dhekiajuli thana and Bihaguri and Bahbari (Part) mouzas in Tezpur thana, in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sonitpur.

The total area covered by Barchalla is 713 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barchalla is: 26°37’53.0"N 92°27’24.5"E.

