Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Burdwan Durgapur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Sucheta Kundu (Banerjee) NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Ramkrishna Malik (Dev) INC -- -- Ranajit Mukherjee CPI(M) -- -- Abhas Ray Chaudhuri AITC -- -- Mamtaz Sanghamita BJP -- -- Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia

39. Bardhaman Durgapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.62%. The estimated literacy level of Bardhaman Durgapur is 79.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mamtaz Sanghamita of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,07,331 votes which was 8.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sk Saidul Haque of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,08,237 votes which was 9.54% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 50.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.10% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.87% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bardhaman Durgapur was: Mamtaz Sanghamita (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,21,377 men, 7,62,111 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Durgapur is: 23.55 87.32Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बर्धमान-दुर्गापुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বর্ধমান উত্তর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बर्धमान-दुर्गापुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરધમાન દુર્ગાપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); வர்த்தமான் - துர்காபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బర్థ్ మాన్ దుర్గాపుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರ್ಧಮಾನ್ ದುರ್ಗಾಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബർധമാൻ ദുർഗാപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).