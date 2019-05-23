Bardhaman Purba Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bardhaman East, Burdwan East): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bardhaman Purba Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Nirmal Majhi BNRP -- -- Biplab Mistri NOTA -- -- Nota AITC -- -- Sunil Kumar Mondal INC -- -- Siddhartha Majumdar BJP -- -- Paresh Chandra Das BSP -- -- Mukul Biswas CPI(M) -- -- Iswar Chandra Das

38. Bardhaman Purba (Bardhaman East) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.09%. The estimated literacy level of Bardhaman Purba is 76.08%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Kumar Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,14,379 votes which was 8.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anup Kumar Saha of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 59,419 votes which was 5.28% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 47.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 87.21% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bardhaman Purba was: Sunil Kumar Mandal (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,545 men, 7,36,693 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Purba is: 23.2 88.116667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बर्धमान-पूर्व, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বর্ধমান পূর্ব, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बर्धमान-पूर्व, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરધમાન પુર્બા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பூர்வ வர்த்தமான், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బర్థ్ మాన్ పూర్బా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರ್ಧಮಾನ್ ಪುರ್ಬ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബർധമാൻ പൂർബ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).