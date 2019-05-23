English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bardhaman Purba Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bardhaman East, Burdwan East): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bardhaman Purba (বর্ধমান পূর্ব) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
38. Bardhaman Purba (Bardhaman East) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.09%. The estimated literacy level of Bardhaman Purba is 76.08%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Kumar Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,14,379 votes which was 8.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Anup Kumar Saha of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 59,419 votes which was 5.28% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 47.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 87.21% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bardhaman Purba was: Sunil Kumar Mandal (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,95,545 men, 7,36,693 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Purba is: 23.2 88.116667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बर्धमान-पूर्व, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বর্ধমান পূর্ব, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बर्धमान-पूर्व, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરધમાન પુર્બા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பூர்வ வர்த்தமான், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బర్థ్ మాన్ పూర్బా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರ್ಧಮಾನ್ ಪುರ್ಬ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബർധമാൻ പൂർബ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
