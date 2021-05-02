Bardhaman Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bardhaman Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

266. Bardhaman Uttar (Bardhaman North) (बर्धमान उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bardhaman Uttar is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,885 eligible electors, of which 1,38,248 were male, 1,38,635 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bardhaman Uttar in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,749 eligible electors, of which 1,24,410 were male, 1,21,337 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,205 eligible electors, of which 1,08,511 were male, 1,02,695 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bardhaman Uttar in 2016 was 246. In 2011, there were 190.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nisith Kumar Malik of TMC won in this seat by defeating Aparna Saha of CPIM by a margin of 11,505 votes which was 5.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aparna Saha of CPIM won in this seat defeating Nisith Kumar Malik of TMC by a margin of 14,233 votes which was 7.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 266. Bardhaman Uttar Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bardhaman Uttar are: Chandi Choran Let (CPIM), Nisith Kumar Malik (TMC), Radha Kanta Roy (BJP), Ramkrishna Malik (BSP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.35%, while it was 91.46% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 385 polling stations in 266. Bardhaman Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 281. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

EXTENT:

266. Bardhaman Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bardhaman-II and 2. Belkash, Bandul-I, Rayan-I, Rayan-II, Saraitikar, Baghar-I and Baghar-II GPs of CDB Bardhaman-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Bardhaman Uttar is 353 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Uttar is: 23°16’32.2"N 87°55’23.9"E.

