English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bargarh MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bargarh MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Loading...
3. Bargarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Bargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,16,341 voters of which 1,11,945 are male and 1,04,396 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bargarh, recorded a voter turnout of 72.06%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.45% and in 2009, 64.38% of Bargarh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Debesh Acharya of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 13,204 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. Debesh Acharya polled a total of 1,45,919 (40.38%) votes.
INC's Sadhu Nepak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1969 (1.7%) votes. Sadhu Nepak polled 1,15,791 which was 40.38% of the total votes polled.
Bargarh went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बारगढ़ (Hindi), বরগারহ (Bangla), பார்கர் (Tamil), and బారాగఢ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJD
Debesh Acharya
BJD
Debesh Acharya
WON
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bargarh, recorded a voter turnout of 72.06%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.45% and in 2009, 64.38% of Bargarh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Bargarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJD
75133
46.48%
Debesh Acharya
BJP
66681
41.25%
Ashwini Kumar Sarangi
INC
16305
10.09%
Nipon Kumar Dash
NOTA
1790
1.11%
Nota
BSP
1731
1.07%
Kaustuva Budhia
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Debesh Acharya of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 13,204 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. Debesh Acharya polled a total of 1,45,919 (40.38%) votes.
INC's Sadhu Nepak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1969 (1.7%) votes. Sadhu Nepak polled 1,15,791 which was 40.38% of the total votes polled.
Bargarh went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बारगढ़ (Hindi), বরগারহ (Bangla), பார்கர் (Tamil), and బారాగఢ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Sustains 'Small Flake Fracture', Expected to be Fit for Opener
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results