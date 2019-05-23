Bargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bargarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Bargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,16,341 voters of which 1,11,945 are male and 1,04,396 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bargarh, recorded a voter turnout of 72.06%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.45% and in 2009, 64.38% of Bargarh's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Debesh Acharya of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 13,204 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. Debesh Acharya polled a total of 1,45,919 (40.38%) votes.INC's Sadhu Nepak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1969 (1.7%) votes. Sadhu Nepak polled 1,15,791 which was 40.38% of the total votes polled.Bargarh went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बारगढ़ (Hindi), বরগারহ (Bangla), பார்கர் (Tamil), and బారాగఢ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)