Bargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bargarh MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Bargarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.13%. The estimated literacy level of Bargarh is 75.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas Kumar Singh of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11,178 votes which was 1.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 34.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sanjay Bhoi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 98,444 votes which was 10.70% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 43.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.68% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bargarh was: Prabhas Kumar Singh (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,51,140 men, 6,79,485 women and 92 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bargarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bargarh is: 21.2328 83.5607
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बरगढ़, ओडिशा (Hindi); বারগড়, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बरगढ, ओडिशा (Marathi); બારગઢ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பர்கார், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బర్గడ్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬರ್ಗಢ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബാർഗാഹ്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Bargarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
M D Nizamuddin
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Kulamani Urma
BJP
--
--
Suresh Pujari
INC
--
--
Pradeep Kumar Debta
BJD
--
--
Prasanna Acharya
BSP
--
--
Kousika Suna
