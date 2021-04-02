Bargur Candidate List: Key Contests in Bargur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Bargur Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bargur seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V.Rajendran of ADMK won from this seat beating Govinddarasan.E.C of DMK by a margin of 982 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.E.Krishnamurthi of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating T.K.Raja of PMK by a margin of 29,440 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Bargur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bargur constituency are: A. Krishnan of AIADMK, D.Mathiazhagan of DMK, S. Ganesakumar of AMMK, Arungowtham of IJK, Karunakaran of NTK