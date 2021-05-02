Bargur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bargur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

52. Bargur (बरगुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Bargur is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,064 eligible electors, of which 1,22,222 were male, 1,24,826 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bargur in 2021 is 1021.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,893 eligible electors, of which 1,14,907 were male, 1,13,972 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,531 eligible electors, of which 98,681 were male, 94,848 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bargur in 2016 was 1,329. In 2011, there were 1,287.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V.Rajendran of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Govinddarasan.E.C of DMK by a margin of 982 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.E.Krishnamurthi of AIADMK won in this seat defeating T.K.Raja of PMK by a margin of 29,440 votes which was 18.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 52. Bargur Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Bargur are: Krishnan A (AIADMK), Nirmala A (NPP), Mathiazhagan D (DMK), Murali M (BSP), Arun Gowtham R (IJK), Aandi A (VTVTK), Ganesa Kumar S (AMMK), Karunakaran K (NTK), Vasantharaj P (APTADMK), Kalpana D (IND), Krishnan A (IND), Santhamoorthi K (IND), Manjunathan M (IND), Mani K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.19%, while it was 81.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 52. Bargur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 284. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

52. Bargur constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Krishnagiri Taluk (Part) Guruvinayanapalli, Oppathavadi, Salinayanapalli, Chinniamttarapalli, Varattanapalli, Chinnathimminayanapalli, Palepalli, Madepalli, Mallapadi, Sigaralapalli, Kondappanayanapalli, Achamangalam, Balinayanapalli, Orappam, Soolamalai, Chendarapalli, Jagadevipalayam, Pasinayanapalli, Battalapalli, Guttur, Puligunta, Ikondamkothapalli, Majeethgollahalli, Modikuppam, Balekuli, Thallihalli, Marichettihalli, Mottur, Pennaswaramadam and Thatrahalli villages. Bargur (TP). Pochampalli Taluk (Part) Mahadevagollahalli, Kadappasandampatti, Kattagaram, Veppalampatti, Peddappanpatti, Alerahalli, Mathinaickenpatti, Vadamalampatti, Thimminaikanpatti, Veeramalai, Maruderi, Kudimenahalli, Vilangamudi, Jambukuttapatti, Keelkuppam, Barur, Chellakuttapatti, Pannandur, Dhamodarahalli, Puliyampatti, Vadamangalam, Bendarahalli and Kottapatti villages. Nagojanahalli (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Bargur is 618 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bargur is: 12°27’38.2"N 78°19’42.2"E.

