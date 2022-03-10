Barhaj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Barhaj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bijay Shanker (HJM), Bhaskar Mishra (IND), Deepak Kumar Mishr (BJP), Murli Manohar Jaiswal (SP), Ramjee Giri (INC), Vinay Lalsahab Tiwari (BSP), Ishwar Chand Vishwakarama (BJMP), Mahanth (AJPI), Ramikbal (SBSPSP), Ramashray (MOP), Sudhir Kumar Vishwakarma (RTORP), Krishnchandra Dikshit Advocate (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.96%, which is 0.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.342 Barhaj (बरहाज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Barhaj is part of Bansgaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,52,889 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,87,788 were male and 1,65,097 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barhaj in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,82,530 eligible electors, of which 1,60,714 were male,1,31,932 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,442 eligible electors, of which 1,58,158 were male, 1,29,279 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barhaj in 2017 was 446. In 2012, there were 539 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Murli Manohar Jaiswal of BSP by a margin of 11,716 which was 6.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prem Prakash Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Renu Jaiswal of BSP by a margin of 11,776 votes which was 7.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 342 Barhaj Assembly segment of the 67. Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Ravinder of BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat defeating R S Kushwaha of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.63%, while it was 53.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barhaj went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.342 Barhaj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 354. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.342 Barhaj comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Barhaj Tehsil; Panchayats 166 Deoria Mir, 169 Ahilwar Khurd, 171 Parsia Mishra, 172 Majhawalia, 173 Baripur, 174 Bairauna and 175 Sonughat of 7 Bariyarpur KC of 1 Deoria Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Barhaj constituency, which are: Rampur Karkhana, Deoria, Rudrapur, Chillupar, Madhuban, Belthara Road, Salempur, Bhatpar Rani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Barhaj is approximately 374 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barhaj is: 26°18’24.5"N 83°45’32.0"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.