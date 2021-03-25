Barhampur Candidate List: Key Contests in Barhampur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Barhampur Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Barhampur seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP won from this seat beating Suresh Bora of INC by a margin of 5,169 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Suresh Borah of INC by a margin of 15,956 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Barhampur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barhampur constituency are: Jitu Goswami of BJP, Suresh Borah of CONG, Dipika Saikia Keot of AJP