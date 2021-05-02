Barhampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barhampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

87. Barhampur (बरहामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Barhampur is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,79,107 eligible electors, of which 90,089 were male, 89,013 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barhampur in 2021 is 988.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,62,019 eligible electors, of which 83,020 were male, 78,999 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,564 eligible electors, of which 76,505 were male, 73,059 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barhampur in 2016 was 427. In 2011, there were 431.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP won in this seat by defeating Suresh Bora of INC by a margin of 5,169 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 48.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP won in this seat defeating Suresh Borah of INC by a margin of 15,956 votes which was 14.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 51.74% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 87. Barhampur Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barhampur are: Jitu Goswami (BJP), Suresh Borah (INC), Dipika Saikia Keot (AJP), Parbin Choudhury (AJM), Sonaram Bora (SUCIC), Samsheddin Ahmed (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.82%, while it was 72.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 87. Barhampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 191. In 2011 there were 182 polling stations.

EXTENT:

87. Barhampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Nizsahar, Singia Potani and Kondoli mouzas in Nowgong thana, Kampur Mouza in Kampur thana- Kathiatali Mouza in Jamunamukh thana, and Chalchali Mouza in Samaguri thana, in Nowgong sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Barhampur is 409 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barhampur is: 26°17’03.8"N 92°46’30.7"E.

