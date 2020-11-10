Barharia Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Barharia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Barharia (बड़हरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Barharia is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,747 eligible electors, of which 1,55,215 were male, 1,42,039 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barharia in 2020 is =CP112/CM112*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,688 eligible electors, of which 1,47,156 were male, 1,25,526 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,766 eligible electors, of which 1,18,363 were male, 1,01,403 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barharia in 2015 was 160. In 2010, there were 99.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shyam Bahadur Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Bachha Panday of LJP by a margin of 14,583 votes which was 9.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.93% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shyam Bahadur Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Mahamad Mobin of RJD by a margin of 25,121 votes which was 21.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 46.65% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 110. Barharia Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barharia are: Devesh Kant Singh (BJP), Nutan Devi (RJD), Ravindra Pandey (NCP), Satyadeo Prasad Singh (RLSP), Akhileshwar Mishra (BSLP), Emtaj Miyan (BINP), Jitesh Kumar Singh (PP), Pramod Kumar Sahwal (JGJP), Parmod Rai (JNP), Premchand Singh (JAPL), Ramayan Singh (AIFB), Vinay Kumar Bhardwaj (JKM), Sanjay Singh (RJLPS), Anup Kumar Tewari (IND), Aravind Kumar Singh (IND), Ashok Kumar Varma (IND), Kaunain Ahamad (IND), Jawaher Sah (IND), Tribhuwan Ram (IND), Dharambeer Singh (IND), Manoj Kumar Singh (IND), Ramayan Yadav (IND), Lalbabu Sharma (IND), Shekh Imam Hussain (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.97%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.04%, while it was 52.38% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 110. Barharia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 255. In 2010 there were 223 polling stations.

Extent:

110. Barharia constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Block Pachrukhi; Gram Panchayat Kunwa, Rasulpur, Padrauna Khurd, Koirigawa, Balapur, Madhopur, Barharia, Sadarpur, Tetahli, Nawalpur, Bahuara Kadir, Bahadurpur, Hardobara, Bhamopali, Rachhopali, Rampur, Bhopatpur, Sikandarpur, Bhaluara, Hariharpurlalgarh, Chaukhi Hasan and Dindayalpur of Barharia Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Barharia seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Barharia is 245.21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barharia is: 26°15'11.9"N 84°27'05.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Barharia results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.