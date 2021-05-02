Barjora Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barjora Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

253. Barjora (बरजोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Barjora is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,893 eligible electors, of which 1,26,890 were male, 1,23,002 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barjora in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,414 eligible electors, of which 1,18,529 were male, 1,12,880 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,655 eligible electors, of which 1,06,238 were male, 97,417 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barjora in 2016 was 668. In 2011, there were 436.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sujit Chakraborty of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Soham Chakraborty of TMC by a margin of 616 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.42% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asutosh Mukherjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Susmita Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 8,491 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 253. Barjora Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Barjora are: Alok Mukherjee (TMC), Sujit Chakraborty (CPIM), Supriti Chatterjee (BJP), Bablu Gorai (BJMP), Sudarshan Adhikari (SUCOIC), Tarani Roy (IND), Satyam Bauri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.49%, while it was 86.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 253. Barjora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 265 polling stations.

EXTENT:

253. Barjora constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. Bhaktabandh, Gangajalghati, Gobindadham, Kapista, Nityanandapur and Piraboni GPs of CDB Gangajalghati and 2. CDB Barjora. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Barjora is 532 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barjora is: 23°22’35.0"N 87°13’38.6"E.

